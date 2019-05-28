Ambassador Stone has a new showroom with many displays of the work they do (052419)

Ambassador Stone Midwest is a local, family owned company specializing in the sale and manufacture of artificial stone products. Owner Aaron Daniels had already been working in the industry for over five years before deciding to purchase this business. Ambassador Stone, as an existing company, has always had a great reputation. We intend to extend that reputation and become the nation’s premier artificial stone manufacturer.

Our business goal is to ensure complete satisfaction to each and every one of our existing clients and potential customers. We want to create long term relationships with our customers. We believe if you purchase from us once, you will come back time and time again for all of your stone veneer needs.

At Ambassador Stone we strive to let every customer know that we genuinely care about them. We look forward to assisting you in your goals whether you’re a residential do-it-yourself individual, a construction company, or a general contractor. No order is too big or too small. We are a locally owned and operated company with a quality product and we want to be your number one choice for artificial stone products. Our pricing strategy is simply to be as affordable as possible without compromising quality. We are just asking for a chance to prove our company and earn your business. After all, we are located in the show-me state!

Ambassador Stone Midwest

5062 East 27th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

(417) 624-2828

