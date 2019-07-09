Access to Justice says you need an experienced criminal defense attorney on your side

Access to Justice

214 W 5th

Joplin MO 64801

(417) 553-4352

At Access to Justice, our mission is to provide strong, honest, and innovative defense to those whose finances limit their access to the legal defense that they deserve.

We understand that people generally need a lawyer when they are already going through a tough time. Traditional law firms that charge up to and beyond $300 per hour leave many people who are in need unable to afford legal services.

We realize that one size does not fit all when it comes to financial resources. We have broken from the static pricing of traditional law firms and offer our services on a sliding scale.

If you have been charged with a crime in Missouri, you need an experienced criminal defense attorney on your side.

You may be facing serious, long-term consequences, such as the permanent revocation of your driving privileges, prison time, and lost employment opportunities.

No matter what type of criminal charge you face, it’s important to get help from an advocate who has both the skills and determination to fight for you. At Access To Justice, you will get an attorney who cares about you and your rights.

We are committed to protecting your rights and future by working to have the charges dropped or the penalties minimized.

