Access Family Care has a new location in Neosho (012420)







Access Family Care Medical & Dental Clinics

Corporate Office

457 Nelson Avenue

Neosho, MO 64850

Contact Information: (417)451-9450

ACCESS Family Care Medical & Dental Clinics serve southwest Missouri residents with high quality primary medical and general dentistry care. We have behavioral health and pharmacy services, for our patients. One of our most popular and utilized areas of service is obstetrics and gynecological care. Our OB / GYN care allows us to provide you with medical care, at the most important moment of your family’s life! We have hospital privileges; which allows us to give care from the moment you learn you’re having a child and up to delivery! We provide treatments for a wide variety of chronic diseases, including Diabetes.

On the Dental side, we do most all types of general dentistry!

They have offices in the following towns: Joplin, Neosho, Anderson, Cassville, Mt Vernon, Lamar, Carthage, & Nevada/

http://www.accessfamilycare.org/





