A Beautiful Image By Nikole is located inside Gardner Express (032720)

A Beautiful Image By Nikole is located inside Gardner Express

A Beautiful Image by Nikole (Inside Gardner Express)

1701 W 26th Street

Joplin MO

Virtually all of your body’s tiny insecurities can be remedied in one place. A Beautiful Image by Nikole would love the opportunity to talk with you about fat-reduction, tattoo removal, laser hair removal, also skin treatments for a number of issues such as acne scarring, skin-tightening, Rosacea, sun/age spots & more… You can start your journey towards more confidence today!Here is a list of services we offer at our Joplin, Missouri location: Laser Hair Removal, Skin-Tightening for the Face, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Stretch Marks, Crows Feet, Tattoo Removal, Fat Reduction..

  • Telangiectasia
  • Rosacea
  • Pigmented lesions
  • Lentigines
  • Freckles
  • Poikiloderma
  • Sun spots
  • Age spots
  • Non-invasive wrinkle treatment
  • Skin resurfacing
  • Facial wrinkles
  • Hair removal
  • Acne vulgaris

Call or private message for more information, or to check availability. By Appointment Only. (417)434-1088 *Located inside Gardner Express Care in Joplin, MO.

https://www.facebook.com/ABeautifulImagebyNikole/



