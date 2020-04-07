360 Auto Service – They are equipped with Digital Multi Point Inspection (040620)

360 Auto Service

715 S St. Louis

Joplin MO

(417) 206-3603

Over 80 years of Combined Experience.

360° Auto Service was founded on July 1st, 2015 by Shane Pennel. Shane has a vision for an Automotive Repair shop that would set the bar high for other shops. The shop not only specializes in domestic and imports, but also european vehicles. His vision includes creating a family oriented waiting area for customers that is comfortable and kid friendly. We have high standards and procedures in place, so when customers leave our facility they are confident in the safety and reliability of their vehicle. Above all, we strive to build relationships with our customers so that they feel confident we are providing the best possible service for them and their vehicle.

​They also are equipped with Digital Multi Point Inspection. They are able to send this to your email or text it to your phone so that you are able to see what is wrong with your vehicle.

They have 36 month/ 36,000 mile Nationwide Warranty & 24 hour roadside assistance.

https://www.360autoservice.com/