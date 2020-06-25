Lucci’s Café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner! A good breakfast fuels you up and gets you ready for the day. Lucci’s Café serves Breakfast Specials, Omelettes, French Toasts, etc..Enjoy our lunch menu from salads to sandwiches. When it comes to dinner you have to try our salads, pastas and seafood dishes. There’s always room for sweet endings!

Located at 101 State Street in Fort Scott, Kansas

Call (620) 644-3490 for more information or click the link to view the menu: https://lucciscafe.com/menu/