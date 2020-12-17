Lowry Hearing Aid Center

At Lowry’s Hearing Aid Service, we understand the impact that losing your hearing can have on your enjoyment of daily activities as well as relationships. We treat each patient uniquely by offering personalized hearing care that includes diagnostic evaluations, education and rehabilitation tools to ensure the right hearing solutions are provided. We offer the best value on advanced hearing aid technology in Nevada, MO.

SERVICES

We provide personalized hearing care for all individuals who are curious to determine if they have hearing loss or if they may be in need of hearing aid solutions. Your free hearing appointment will involve a comprehensive hearing evaluation as well as an expert consultation to discuss the evaluation results. In this expert consultation, your dedicated hearing care professional will help you understand what, if any, degree of hearing loss may exist for you and possible solutions to treat the effects.

After your free appointment takes place, we offer a variety of services to accommodate your personal hearing aid and hearing loss needs:

Personalized hearing aid fittings, with no-obligation trial

Hearing aid repairs for most major brands

Custom earmold impressions for hearing protection, musician molds, swim molds and more.

Hearing aid batteries

Assistive listening devices such as TV Ears, etc.

Medical referrals

Hearing awareness programs

Aural rehabilitation at no cost

Continuing hearing consultations

CONTACT US

Nevada (417) 283-4497

Pittsburg (620) 308-2400