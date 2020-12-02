Jeff Sims out as head football coach at MSSU

Joplin, MO – Missouri Southern State University is parting ways with head football coach Jeff Sims, Director of Athletics Jared Bruggeman announced in a press release.

Sims was only head coach for the 2019 season, where the squad went 2-9. He had previously been the head coach at Garden City Community college.

Joe Bettasso, linebacker coach, will serve as interim head coach through the upcoming spring football season, which begins in February. Bettasso also served as interim head coach after former head coach Denver Johnson departed the program.

Former MSSU Head Coach Jeff Sims (Left), Linebacker and Interim Head Coach Joe Bettasso (Right)

“We have every confidence in Coach Bettasso that he will be committed to growing a successful program, leading with integrity, and putting our student-athletes first,” saysw Bruggeman. “Bettasso has served as interim head coach before and we feel he is the right person to step in as we search for a new leader for Southern football.”

Missouri Southern President Dean Van Galen and Bruggeman will meet with football student-athletes, this week, regarding the change.

A national search for a new head coach will begin soon.

“We will be looking for someone who has built a winning program, is high-energy, and has strong organizational skills,” says Bruggeman. “A healthy athletics program is vital to the college experience and we are looking forward to the upward momentum of the program for all of our Lion community.”