KSNF/KODE — If you’re a veteran or an active military member — listen to this special deal!

“Zips Car Wash” is offering free car washes to honor all veterans and active military members, tomorrow.

Over 250 locations nationwide are offering the “Works and Wow” wash.

All you have to do is show a military ID and use the code 8451 to get your car looking good while being appreciated for your service to our country.