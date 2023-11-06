TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man convicted of federal drug violations was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Adam Douglas Sherwood, 43, was ordered to serve 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Distributors like Sherwood have little regard for the lives lost to addiction and violence resulting from their criminal operations,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our federal partners to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute criminal networks who pose a threat to communities in the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

Sherwood was convicted in Nov. 2021 of drug conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and three counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Kenneth Rosenberg, Sherwood’s co-conspirator, was sentenced on Oct. 25, 2021, to 60 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.