Crash happened about seven miles north of Vinita

VINITA, Okla. – A Kansas City man remains hospitalized at Mercy Hospital after being hit by a snowplow, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Israel Mayer, 19, is in stable condition after his 2023 Mini Cooper rolled over coming to rest on its roof in the southbound lane of OK-2, the patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of OK-2 about seven miles north of Vinita.

Mayor was northbound on OK-2 behind a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Eddie Hults.

The patrol said Hultz used his turn signal and began to slow to make a right turn onto County Road 180 when Mayor hit the left rear corner of Hultz’s and then entered into a broadside going into the southbound lane of OK-2 hitting a snowplow driven by Jay Janzen.

Janzen, 55, of Vinita and Hults, 73, of Bluejacket were not injured.