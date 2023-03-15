KSN/KODE — How much are you willing to pay to protect your family? People often turn towards expensive home security systems and pricey self-defense weapons when it comes to intruders and danger. A practice that has been used for thousands of years is now a rising trend when it comes to an added layer of security: elite protection dogs.

These designer dogs are far more than trendy labradoodles and whimsically shaped sausage dogs. They are bred for a specific purpose other than looks or temperament, but the price tag on a thoroughly trained protection dog can be a hefty one.

A Belgian malinois launches high into the air to fetch a frisbee. Photo by Anthony Duran on Unsplash

Price tags on designer pooches in Missouri like pugs, Frenchies, mini Aussies, golden retrievers, and German shepherds can seem like a massive investment for a pet. Reportedly, these dogs have sold from $500 to $2,500+ depending on the breed and genetics alone. Basic training for a designer dog can be another investment—reaching to thousands of dollars when it comes to a specific desired outcome and trainability.

Protection dogs usually come from an elite line of police and military backgrounds with generations of carefully bred genes contributing to a high IQ and superior health. This is often found in breeds that have a natural territorial instinct, loyalty, work ethic, and high sociability like the German and Dutch shepherds, Belgian Malinois, cane corso, Doberman, and rottweiler. People have reportedly paid anywhere from $20,000 to $150,000 for a well-trained protection dog.

Photo by Akram Huseyn on Unsplash

There’s generally two types of protection dogs: the guard dog and the personal protection dog. Both begin training very young. The guard is taught to be a very independent working dog, and not a pet. They are trained to be unfriendly towards strangers, sound alarm, and attack intruders that enter their territory. A protection dog doubles as a family pet and will only react on the handler’s command. They are trained to shield their owner, protect them from being hurt, create a distraction so their owner can get away from danger, and inflict damage to protect their handler–sometimes to the death.

Between beauty and brains, these dogs have elite pedigrees and are raised carefully by professionals that clock thousands of training hours into one dog. One is sure to see why some would choose to spend thousands on a dog that is safe and capable of protecting its family.