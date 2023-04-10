KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenage girl was arrested after she allegedly punched a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face at Worlds of Fun Saturday evening.

It happened as a number of off-duty officers working security at the amusement park tried to control a massive crowd of up to 150 teenagers.

The large crowd began fighting around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Kansas City Police Officers working security at the amusement park worked with Worlds of Fun security to break up the crowd.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, fights continued to happen among the teenagers as security worked to move the crowd closer to the exit.

A teenage girl refused to leave Worlds of Fun and instead allegedly punched a deputy in the face. He suffered superficial injuries. The teenager was arrested and released to her parents.

The fighting continued in the parking lot, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and police officers broke up those fights and cleared the park about an hour later.

Worlds of Fun said it doesn’t want any guest to experience what happened Saturday night.

On Saturday evening, a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behavior and altercations. Park Security, the Clay County Sheriff, and Kansas City Missouri Police Departments, who were on site, responded quickly. This behavior was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Worlds of Fun. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and believe those responsible should be held accountable. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Worlds of Fun Statement

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said none of the teenagers involved in the fight appeared to be accompanied by an adult.