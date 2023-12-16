Second Delaware County crash fatality in two days

JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash after hitting a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Riley Phelan, 21, of Salina died at the scene on Friday due to injuries she sustained in the crash, the patrol reported.

The patrol reported that she was southbound on US-59 about two miles north of Jay when headlights hit the windshield, causing a glare. Phelan’s vehicle drifted off the highway to the right and then spun out hitting a tree, the patrol reported.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m.

Sadie Jeffcoat, 19, of Pryor, Phelan’s passenger, was taken to Grove Integris Hospital where she was treated and released with head injuries.

This is the second Delaware County fatality in the past two days, the patrol reported.