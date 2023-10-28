KSNF/KODE — A Missouri woman charged with assaulting a Jasper police officer — is now charged with attempted murder.

Deputies in Kansas arrested 26-year-old Raven Gomez of Columbia last week after she and her boyfriend reportedly assaulted the officer at Pete’s Convenience Store in Jasper. She has been in the Allen County Jail since that arrest.

Raven Gomez, 26, of Columbia.

Now Gomez is charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking another inmate.

The Allen County sheriff says Gomez attacked the inmate with her food tray and during the attack, broke the woman’s glasses. He says Gomez then used a piece of broken glass to repeatedly strike the other inmate in the face, neck, and body.

The inmate is recovering from her injuries.

Investigators say Gomez confessed to planning the attack.

Her bond is set at $100,000.