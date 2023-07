NOEL, Mo. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly exposing herself to a minor.

The Noel Marshal’s Office responded to a complaint on June 24, 2023 in regards to an instant alleging Gennifer Lavante, 39, of Arkansas had defecated in public view. During the investigation, officers say they learned she had exposed her genital region to a minor.

Gennifer Lavante of Arkansas

Lavante was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree sexual misconduct.