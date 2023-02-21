KSN/KODE — Although studies show the risk of drowning is greater during warmer weather, drowning accidents are not exclusive to one season or another. The risk is prevalent wherever there is water.

The transitional season of winter to spring is no exception. As the days grow longer and temperatures rise, many are anxious to get outside. Warm weather and sunny days tend to draw people to bodies of water. However, waters in the Four States this time of year can be particularly dangerous for a number of reasons. Low water temperatures, high water levels from rainfall, and increased debris in the water all pose a safety hazard to those within them.

“We get drownings every year. It would be great to go a couple years without any,” said Kenneth Bogle of Joplin Outdoors.

Bogle is the founder of Joplin Kayaking and Canoe, an educational and support group for floaters in the Four State area. He’s an avid paddler who has been floating all his life.

He said if you’re planning to kayak, canoe, or wade in the many beautiful creeks and rivers in our area, there are a few things to watch out for.

“A good rule of thumb is if the water temperature added to the air temp is below 120, you need protective gear. If it’s below 60 degrees, you definitely need a wetsuit or a dry suit,” Bogle said. “There’s a saying ‘cotton kills.’ Cotton material pulls the heat away from the body when it is wet. I’ll wear wool or fleece, even when I’m hiking to preserve that body heat.”

Cold water drains body heat four times faster than cold air. Plunging into cold water invokes a gasping reaction in the body that makes someone more susceptible to inhaling water.

Bogle stressed the importance of wearing a life jacket, even if you’re a good, strong swimmer. Strong swimmers have needed to be rescued or drowned because they were overcome by the water.

“Always float with a buddy, a change of dry clothes. Tell people when and where you are going. In the winter, keep your floats short, like a four-mile,” he adds. “Be prepared. Have a way to start a fire and some sort of GPS satellite communication device to call for help. Anything can happen out there.”

Bogle said to avoid strainers and root balls. These are obstructions such as a tree or root system in the water that allows water to pass through but stops and hold objects like boats or people.

“More rain means higher water levels. It doesn’t take much to get caught up against a log or tree,” he said. “Being prepared is probably the most important thing. Stay educated and up to date on water and swift water safety. Wear a life jacket, wear the proper gear for the weather.”

Bogle notes that even though he has been floating all his life and is confident in his own abilities, he still takes time each year to take a swift water safety class.

“A lack of knowing often leads to drowning. Be prepared and stay educated,” he adds.