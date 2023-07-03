JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — If you plan to hit Four State roads or waterways, you won’t be alone this 4th of July holiday. And you may be fighting crowded conditions in both places. Many of us will be hitting the road for at least part, or all of the 4th of July holiday.

But Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter says you’ll need to pay close attention to where you’re going, because of a number of construction zones that can cause traffic to come to a crawl.

“We have a lot of construction zones going on especially around the 18-mile marker in Jasper County right now. And we’re having crashes there which it’s not because of the construction zone, it’s because people are exceeding the speed limit and they’re not paying attention. So take your time, plan your route, if you know that’s the way you have to go, expect congestion, maybe pick a different route to get to your celebration,” said Carpenter.

Even though MODoT tries to keep actual construction during holiday periods to a minimum, there are still construction zones to drive through, and Carpenter says that’s what’s been happening in and around that section of I-44.

“At 70 miles an hour, a stopped vehicle’s going to creep up on you really fast, and that’s what’s been happening. We’ve been having people in the construction zones, traffic gets stopped, and we have people that aren’t paying attention and they don’t stop. It’s disastrous and the effects it has on the people’s lives that are impacted. You can’t bring that back,” he said.

But Four State roads won’t be the only place traffic will be much higher than usual, and Carpenter says the rules of the road extend onto the water.

“The water, the waves, the wind, the heat, it all affects it, exacerbates alcohol, Sober captain, sober driver. Buckle-up and put on a life jacket,” said Carpenter.