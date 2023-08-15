PINEVILLE, Mo. — Representatives with the “McDonald County Chamber of Commerce” are emphasizing the importance of shopping locally — now, more than ever.

“The economic impact of the Noel Plant closing will be significant,” said John Newby, President of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce.

With the “Tyson Chicken Processing Plant” in Noel set to close in October — Chamber President, John Newby says the county could lose close to 25 percent of its workforce — which translates to roughly a $35-million-dollar loss.

“Even if it’s only half of them, that is still a huge impact for the county. So, each of us can do our part to help that. Can we totally eliminate the issue? No we can’t. But we can certainly lighten the load on everybody,” said Newby.

To do that — Newby is also calling on local businesses to broaden their products and services, to get more people through the door.

“You need to have a product line that people want, whether it’s food, services, retail products, that type of thing. The other thing you need to do is you need to have customer service, people want to come back, make it an experience. Make it an experience so that when a customer walks through the door, they go ‘oh, that was kinda cool’. Maybe they make a friend, and they come back,” said Newby.

Newby is encouraging McDonald County residents to think, before they buy.

“Is that something that I could source locally? The example I like to use is that if you spend an extra $100 a month locally, where otherwise you might have been on Amazon.com or going to eat in Joplin. That’s millions and millions of dollars floating through the county that ordinarily would not be,” said Newby.

Marissa Williams lives in Pineville.

She paused her afternoon walk to tell me why she chooses to shop locally, whenever she has the opportunity.

“I think it’s special in a way, because you know you’re not just giving your money to the higher-ups, it’s being given to somebody who maybe really needs it,” said Marissa Williams, Pineville resident.