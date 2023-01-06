WEBB CITY, Mo. — Financial literacy is often at the top of the list for people’s new year goals.

Experts at Arvest Bank say one of the first steps is to formulate a plan. That means setting a budget within your means. A local branch manager tells us, before you can start saving effectively, you must know how much money you are bringing in every month.

“To formulate some kind of a monthly saving option. If it’s only $20 a month, you know, have money directly pulled out of your checking account and moved over to your savings account. There’s several apps out there or the Arvest app can do it. A lot of banks have that option to be able to just automatically transfer funds over and save. And so you really don’t even see it. It’s kind of like you’re paying yourself,” said Scott Silvers, Arvest, Branch Manager.

Consistency is key to helping with saving money and reach your financial goals.