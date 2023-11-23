The Nintendo Switch console is the most in-demand Black Friday item in America

KSN/KODE — The Nintendo Switch is the most in-demand item during Black Friday.

But in the Four State area, it’s a tossup.

Oklahoma and Arkansas followed suit with the rest of America ranking the Nintendo Switch as the most popular item on shopping lists.

The most popular item in Kansas is the Xbox Series X and Series S and Missouri is the Playstation 5.

The coupon site, DealDrop.com, analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most in-demand item in each state during the Black Friday period and in relation to common Black Friday search terms.

“Black Friday is one of the biggest days in the retail calendar, with shoppers from around the world looking to get a great deal on items that they’ve had their eye on for a while,” said James Crawford DealDrop.com co-founder.

This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans are wanting a deal on with game consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country, he said.

The Apple iPad was the second most in-demand item, followed by Sony’s Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and the Apple Watch.