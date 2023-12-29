Questions linger if teens bodies were thrown in a mine shaft or buried in a root cellar

WELCH, Okla. – Over two decades ago two Craig County teenagers disappeared into the cold Oklahoma night never to be seen again.

Lauria and Ashley – their names are synonymous with one of Oklahoma’s most heinous crimes that occurred in the overnight hours of Dec. 29, 1999.

Phil Welch, Jr., David Pennington and Ronnie Busick, three known drug dealers, drove to Danny and Kathy Freeman’s rural Welch homestead with plans to settle a bad drug debt.

In an earlier interview Busick, the only surviving suspect and the only person charged with the crime, said the drug debt was over “one or two ounces of meth.”

Welch died in 2007 from “ALS.” Shortly after his death, lightning struck his house and it burned to the ground. Pennington died in 2015 in a drug-related death.

Busick denied being at the scene but gave details to investigators on what happened that night from his alleged conversations with Pennington.

In a jailhouse interview, Busick said Welch was carrying a loaded shotgun under his trench coat when he approached the Freeman mobile home.

He said Danny went for his loaded .357-caliber Magnum revolver and that’s when Welch fatally shoot Danny and Kathy Freeman before he and Pennington looted the house stealing money and marijuana and then torching the mobile home.

After the shootings, the girls escaped out a back door and hid by lying on the ground in an open field.

Scared and cold, the teens stood up in the open field when the mobile home was set on fire. Pennington and Welch corralled the girls as they tried to escape and were held in the cab of Pennington’s truck as he tore down the rural dirt road toward Picher, where Welch had a mobile home.

The girls were bound, drugged, beaten and held hostage at Welch’s mobile home in Picher for several days according to Busick.

“No one has said if the girls’ bodies were thrown in a mine shaft or buried in a root cellar,” said Gary Stansill, Craig County investigator.

For 24 years, Lorene Bible has looked for her 16-year-old daughter, Lauria and her best friend Ashley.

“I’m not giving up looking for the girls.” Lorene Bible

Stansill, along with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Cold Case Agent Tammy Ferrari, and other investigators from federal, tribal, state and local agencies have combed through thousands of tips, dropped cameras down countless mine shafts, watched divers wade through mine sludge and ran cadaver dogs over possible burial sites in Oklahoma and Kansas.

“We can’t exclude any possibilities,” Stansill said of the fruitless searches.

“We don’t want people to focus on Ronnie Busick,” said Stansill. “We want people focusing on identifying people associated with the suspects.”

Stansill said most of the accused’s associates, due to their lifestyle of drugs and violence, are deceased.

Stansill recently spent several weeks locating and interviewing the last known associates of Welch.

“The associates still alive are afraid they will be linked by association,” Stansill said.

Stansill did confirm investigators took one of those close associates of Welch to several mine shafts in Picher..

“We are not saying the girls in are in a mine shaft we just don’t know for certain.” Gary Stansill, Craig County investigator

Busick was recently released from the Oklahoma Department of Correction after serving almost three years on a reduced charge of accessory to murder. His ten-year sentence was reduced to five-years in exchange for telling investigators where the girls were buried. That five year sentence was reduced even further for good behavior in prison.

On what is the 24th anniversary Busick, now partially crippled and sometimes homeless, is now living in Chetopa, Kan. roughly 12 miles from the former Freeman homestead.

Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother, said she wants to warn Chetopa residents to be on high alert with Busick living in the Kansas community.

“People need to know he is living in Chetopa,” Bible said.

Bible said he used people to transport him from an Oklahoma City halfway house to Chetopa.

“He was scammed by somebody who promised him a place to stay in Chetopa,” Bible said. “Instead, he was dropped off at an abandoned house and then he fell and spent some time in the hospital.”

A $50,000 reward remains open in the case. Individuals with information about where the girls’ bodies are buried, are encouraged to call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hotline at (800) 522-8017.