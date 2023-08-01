LAMAR, Mo. — The future of Missouri’s longest-operating drive-in movie theater is in question after Sunday night’s storms moved through Barton County.

“The structure there is starting to get pretty bad,” said Scott Kelly, manager of Barco Drive-In Theatre.

The storms on Sunday didn’t help.

The Barco Drive-In Movie Theatre has been showing movies locally for 74 years – but has seen better days.

One of the screen’s support beams is no longer attached to the structure of the building – and theater manager Scott Kelly says that could mean trouble.

“Well, at some point, it isn’t going to be able to sustain itself. I mean, if we get another storm like we did on Sunday, there is a chance it could collapse on itself,” said Kelly.

With costs piling up and safety concerns rising, the theater is closing early for the season, with this upcoming weekend being its last of the year.

“Normally, we will stay open past Labor Day, even past October into November, but you just don’t want to take a chance for right now, until we know how stable it is. You know it may run and be good for a couple more months, or even a year, but we just felt like we need to get something going with it,” said Kelly.

Kelly says the only way the drive-in can reopen for its 75th year is if they have a new screen.

“That’s what we are looking at because this one is not repairable now with the structural damage to it. Some people have looked at it and have said there is no way to save the structure that there is now. If we start to try and rebuild it, it will start to collapse,” said Kelly.

And Kelly says – it won’t be cheap.

“Anywhere from $100-150k probably, and it might be more depending on what all we have to do,” said Kelly.

Kelly says the Community Plaza Rescue Committee will meet next week to discuss next steps.