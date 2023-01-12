KSNF/KODE — Firefighters have an extra focus right now, it’s “National Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month”.

They commonly work in uncontrolled environments and are often exposed to cancerous toxins at high levels for long periods of time.

According to the “International Association of Fire Fighters”, nearly 75 percent of those honored at the “IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial” in September of last year, died of occupational cancer.

The Webb City fire chief says there can be around 265 different carcinogens in a residential structure fire.

“So obviously, you know we wear protective equipment, but obviously that doesn’t protect us from everything. Also, those carcinogens can get on that equipment, and the gear, and come back to the station. So we have a lot of different things we clean the gear, we clean the equipment, try to keep the station clean the trucks clean,” said Andrew Roughton, WC Fire Chief.

He added he is amazed at how many firefighters have been affected, and that they’re doing their best to put procedures in place to make the job as safe as possible.