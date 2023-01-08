WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was the first time a belly dance class was offered at “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”

For some, it was their first time trying it out, while others had been doing it for a few years.

Dance instructor Lacy Warfel demonstrated moves that different cultures often practice.

Some beginners showed apprehension at first, but after a warm-up, participants started getting more comfortable and confident.

“But when they get here and they realize that this is not a difficult style of dance, it’s as difficult as you choose to make it. And so if you just come to have a good time, you will have a good time you will learn how to dance and you’ll make lots of friends. And so it works out to be a very good thing and their whole attitude changes by the end of the class,” said Lacy Warfel, Belly dance instructor, Dancing Muses.

The class is open to anyone who wants to join.

To see the gym’s full schedule of classes this month, you can visit their Facebook page, here.