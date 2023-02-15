WEBB CITY, Mo. — The “Webb City Police Department” is one of 10 recipients of the annual Jasper County “Law Enforcement Sales Tax” grant.

A total of $247,209.83 is being distributed.

Webb received the largest amount, nearly $42,000.

Officials with the department are planning to upgrade service revolvers and help outfit three new patrol vehicles.

“It’s definitely not the first time we’ve benefited from this. It is very helpful, especially as times get tough. Budgets, it helps supplement our costs so that we can benefit the community,” said WCPD Sgt. Josh Smith.

A total of 10 local law enforcement agencies received grant dollars, listed below.