WEBB CITY, Mo. — From construction and economic development to new options to enjoy the great outdoors–Webb City is in the spotlight today with the annual State of the City event.

$28,000,000–that’s how much construction Webb City saw last year.

“That would be every permit, remodel, new housing, commercial, everything. 1:13 Residential wasn’t down. 1:18 It’s down it’s probably down over past years and housing. The only thing that really brings it up is our multifamily housing. We had a couple of big projects,” said Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator.

Francis also points to commercial projects carrying into 2023, including the new Flat Creek Grill set to open on the east side of town in a few weeks. Dirt work is underway on the Tee Time golf range and a large sports complex could open down the road if that project is finalized.

Plans are also in the works for a Starbucks…and more.

“Whataburger and Popeyes negotiations, really, we’re working on it. We’ve got some locations and we’ve been working with them on. There’s some permitting processes still to go. We’ve just been in contact with the owners and the owners have made some offers and we’re working with them to try and get everything completed,” said Francis.

City staff started planning an upgrade for youth soccer fields – changes which will also include adding a city dog park in the same area.

Meanwhile, at the Cardinal Valley Habitat Restoration Area, new hiking and camping options will be added to the existing trails.

“There are trails out there now that the habitat has established and they have a mark and they have parking areas. We hope to enhance that in the future including starting a fishing program on Wilson Lake,” Francis added.

Mayor Lynn Ragsdale added that there’s also a more intangible trend that he sees boosting Webb City.

“That component of who they are – you can find it starting in good churches, we have good churches. Good school, we’ve long been praising our schools here. We love our schools and it can start there. And our business community is strong. Good businesses that love being here and they’re prospering in their business,” said Mayor Ragsdale.