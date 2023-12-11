WEBB CITY, Mo. — The mining business helped put Southwest Missouri on the map, but it took its toll on the environment, but an area community has been bringing it back on the tax rolls over the last few years.

In the business world, it’s called turning a negative into a positive. That’s what Webb City has been doing ever since 2007.

“We really enjoyed the process of turning the old mining land into something profitable and beneficial to all citizens,” said Carl Francis, Webb City, City Manager.

The E.P.A. finished up reclaiming three hundred acres of land damaged by decades of lead and zinc mining.

The city bought all of it and in turn, prepped it for commercial use by putting in the necessary infrastructure needed for economic development.

“We have some businesses out there we didn’t have before, the motel, the Sleep Inn has been a big benefit to us, Flat Creek Grill, all these items generate retail sales tax which is what the city operates on,” said Francis.

Among the anchors of the district include a big box retailer, a hotel right across the street, and a restaurant next door to the hotel, which is often full on weekends.

“Well, a lot of people are going to Flat Creek next store and having dinner, you know, and we send them downtown Main Street, there are a few restaurants downtown, Just A Taste and the little diner downtown so they do some shopping so just everywhere,” said Anthea Harbin, General Manager, Sleep Inn & Suites.

Francis says the remaining 190 acres are in a flood plain but are being put to good use as a habitat for wildlife and serve as a buffer to prevent flooding in the area.

Of the 110 acres for sale, all but five have been purchased, and Francis says the remaining five-acre plot may not be on the market too much longer.