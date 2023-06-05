WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s newest restaurant is set to make its big debut.

Flat Creek Restaurant’s grand opening is coming tomorrow (Tuesday).

They’ve already had a couple of successful soft openings in recent days.

Today the crew cleaned the establishment and prepped for opening day.

Management expects a large turnout, and in preparation, they have prepped over 3,000 lbs of crab, 1,500 lbs of chicken, and over 1,000 lbs of pulled pork.

“The team is excited. It’s been a lot of long hours and hard work. We’ve actually brought some trainers down from other locations just to help us out. The staff is definitely ready to get in and make what we call real money. They put in a lot of training time, lots of tests they had to take, so tomorrow we are going to challenge them a little bit and see how they are going to do,” said Penny Murdock, Flat Creek Manager.

Flat Creek offers a 10% veterans discount and a 50% discount to all our local first responders. All you have to do is show up in uniform.

They’ll be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. — and 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.