WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Legislative Committee of Webb City Community Teachers Association (WCCTA) will host its third School Board Candidates’ Forum.

The forum is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 6 at Webb City High School-Barton Auditorium starting at 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Linda Uselmann, President of WCCTA and Webb City High School social studies teacher, invites the community to join the forum Monday evening. Patrons will have an opportunity to

learn the Board of Education’s role, listen to candidate introductions, and participate in a short

community-led question and answer session.

Candidates on the ballot to serve as members of the Board of Education for the Webb City R-7 School District are:

Dave E. Collard

William Roderique

Jeanne M. Newby

Erin Taylor

The annual election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.