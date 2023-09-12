WEBB CITY, Mo. — After nearly three decades in education, the leader of a southwest Missouri school district announces his plans to retire.

Webb City Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti will officially announce his retirement plans at Wednesday’s school board meeting. He said he’ll finish out this school year, and his retirement will go into effect in June of 2024.

Rossetti started his career as a 6th-grade math teacher in 1995 before serving as principal of Carthage’s Columbian Elementary and eventually as superintendent of the Miller School District. For the last 14 years, he’s served as superintendent in Webb City and says the success of the district during that time is a testament to strong staff and community support.

“If I could sum it up in one word, it’s togetherness. This community embraces its school, and I’m very fortunate to have been occupying the chair during that time, and it’s been a wonderful place to spend a career,” said Dr. Rossetti.

Rossetti adds he wanted to make the announcement now to give the board as much time as possible to find a new superintendent. He says he and his wife haven’t made any firm post-retirement decisions just yet.