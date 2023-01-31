KSNF/KODE — Webb City R-7 superintendent, Dr. Tony Rossetti is one of six finalists for the superintendent position in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

it’s a list that also includes the superintendent in Branson, and deputy superintendent in Springfield — along with others in Michigan, Texas, and Helena, Arkansas.

Rossetti has close ties to the area, which prompted him to apply for the job.

I have some family that lives in Fayetteville and it just seemed like, it was an opportunity. I’m in a good place; I’m very happy with what I do, the people I work with, and the community I serve. Um, if things work out, kind of put it in God’s hands,” said Webb City R-7 Supt. Dr. Tony Rossetti.

Rossetti is in his 13th year as superintendent in Webb. before that, he held the same job for Miller schools, and was also an elementary principal in Carthage.

The Fayetteville school board will interview Rossetti and the other five finalists in a couple of weeks.