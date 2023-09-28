WEBB CITY, Mo. — A senior at Webb City High School has earned national recognition.

Zach Stump has been named a Commended Scholar in the National Merit Scholarship Program. He earned a 1420 on the PSAT, which qualifies him for consideration. But the number wasn’t quite high enough for status as a semi-finalist or finalist.

Stump says that’s a big boost for both college admissions and scholarships—and he has a pretty good idea what that will mean for him.

“Right now we’re looking at Missouri S&T in Rolla and looking at doing a dual degree program between aerospace and mechanical engineering,” said Stump.

“Missed being a semi-finalist by fractions of a point. But Commended Scholar is still—I want to say scored in the 99th percentile of the PSAT. Just an incredible accomplishment when you consider all the people who have taken that and what their resume looks like. So he’s in pretty rare air,” said Jeff Wilkie, WCHS Principal.

Stump is currently ranked first in the senior class. He’s active in the National Honor Society, tennis, Scholar Bowl, and Science Club at Webb City High School.