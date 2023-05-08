WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local school district is doing all it can to ensure the safety of its students.

The Webb City School District is being awarded $400,000 as part of a statewide safety grant program. The purpose of the program is to support physical safety improvements across schools in Missouri.

Webb City plans on using the money for upgrades to its emergency control kits, monitoring systems and emergency notification systems.

“We installed these double-entry vestibules here at the high school, I think two years ago, a lot of our schools don’t have those double-entry vestibules. It allows visitors to not have direct access to the students, and so we have several schools throughout the district who don’t have those so through this grant we will be able to build some of those double-entries in those schools,” said Josh Flora, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations.

School officials said the plan is to start making improvements at the end of the school year.