WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City Schools announced Tuesday that it has created and filled a new security position for the district.

Last night (Tuesday), the Webb City School Board selected Tyler Christensen as its new Safety and Security Director.

The position was created due to ongoing efforts to provide a safe and secure school district.

Christensen comes into this role with more than 15 years of law enforcement experience.

He’s currently a detective for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and is also a former Joplin police officer.

“I’m excited about getting to impact the safety of not only the students and the faculty but my family as well since they are students and faculty for Webb City R-7 School District. I’ve served my community for a long time in law enforcement but this will be the first time I’m actually directing the impacting the safety of people at school,” said Tyler Christensen, Webb City Schools Safety and Security Director.

Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Josh Flora says they couldn’t have found a better person for the job.

“Obviously he’s got a great resume, comes with great recommendations from supervisors and colleagues that he has worked with in the past and so we as a district obviously know we got the guy. We gotta guy that’s committed to not only Webb City — he is a cardinal. But also committed to keeping students and the community members safe and so we got a good one and we are happy about it,” said Dr. Josh Flora, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations.

And according to Christensen, this is more than just a job.

“I want them to have faith in my knowledge and skills and experience between the military and law enforcement. I’m from this area, I’m invested in this community but I also want them to interact with somebody that has a lot of knowledge and skill that’s also very approachable,” said Christensen.

Christensen will officially begin his duties on Monday, July 24th.