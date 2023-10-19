WEBB CITY, Mo. — Public service took on a whole new meaning in Webb City Thursday.

Police officers and firefighters traded in guns and hoses for a barbecue grill for their annual Badges and Burgers fundraiser. For five dollars, diners got a cheeseburger, chips, cookie, and drink, with all proceeds going to support a worthy cause.

“In the past, we’ve been able to donate to the United Way, WC Cares, and WC Senior Center. This year we’re doing it internal. We’ve got an employee, employee’s family with a need and that’s where we’re directing our funds,” said Webb City Police Department Chief Don Melton.

Police officers and firefighters have been working together on this fundraiser for about 20 years.