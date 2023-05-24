WEBB CITY, Mo. — Not many students can say their school helped organize a special summer vacation trip for one of their own — but some Webb City students can.

It’s Mark Twain Elementary — where 3rd grader, Abel McRay will have a summer he likely won’t ever forget.

The district partnered with the “Make-A-Wish Foundation” to grant his wish.

A trip to “Disneyworld” for him and his family.

He was surprised with the news today.

McRay was born with a heart defect — in fact, he had his first heart surgery when he was 4 months old.

He’s ready for the trip.

“First I was going to like get on some rides and get on some like the water park and other kinds of fun stuff,” said Abel McRay, 3rd grade student at Mark Twain Elementary.

“It’s exciting to see, you know, their faces when they find out their wish has been granted. The, you know, the excitement that just all the struggles they’ve been through as kiddos to be able to grant something for them to give them some excitement, some joy, you know, something to look forward to is a great feeling,” said Brooke Shanks, Wish Granter for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Today’s big reveal happened during the school’s “end of year” ceremony.