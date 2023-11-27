WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City now knows the next leader of the school district.

Dr. Brenten Byrd will take over as the new superintendent for the Cardinals after the end of the school year.

He’s currently serving as an assistant superintendent for Webb City – and has spent nearly his entire career with the district.

Byrd was first hired there as a teacher 25 years ago.

After four years in Carthage, he returned, and has been there ever since.

“I was born and raised in Webb City. My grandfather and my dad both graduated from Webb City. So it’s a pretty exciting opportunity to be able to lead a district that has meant so much to me,” said Dr. Brenten Byrd, Future WC R-7 Supt.

The job opened up with the announcement that Dr. Tony Rossetti would retire this summer after 14 years as superintendent.

Byrd officially starts on July 1.