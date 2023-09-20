WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City school is getting national recognition for a project to build unity on campus.

The National Special Olympics has named Webb City Junior High a ‘Unified Champion School’. That means they meet a list of best practices to merge general education students with those with disabilities. They do a number of things together, including football and basketball games, playing board games, and taking part in a breakfast club.

“Sometimes they have a hard time getting friends because they are different from us, and sometimes it’s hard for us to accept them. But since starting this, everything has gone down, kids have been so much nicer to each other,” said Aubrey Hudson, WCJHS Student.

“It’s not just to include kids with disabilities. We really want to believe that all kids belong in our school. So that’s what we do. We try to make all kids believe they belong here,” said Kristin Huff, WCJHS Spec. Ed. Teacher.

The school is one of just five schools in Missouri to earn the National Unified Champion School designation.