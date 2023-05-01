WEBB CITY, Mo. — Two Webb City High School seniors are selected as two of the top 100 students in the graduating class of 2023 in Missouri.

Evan Garrison and MacKenna Kelly were recognized at a banquet honoring the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100 last weekend.

Evan Garrison (WCHS senior), Jeff Wilkie (WCHS Principal), and MacKenna Kelly (WCHS senior)

The Missouri Scholars 100 is a statewide program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools in Missouri nominated seniors. Nominated students had to meet the criteria of an academic decathlon that included 10 events designed to prove the student’s academic capability. Other qualifications include a high GPA, an ACT score above 29, excellent attendance, involvement in school activities, and a history of taking high-level academic courses.

“The Missouri Scholars 100 Program is one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country. It is truly a celebration of learning. Students who are selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards. The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools,” said Clark Mershon, Executive Director of the Principal’s Association.