WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Fire Department is working to determine what caused an early morning house fire.

Just after 9:30 Wednesday morning, a neighbor called 9-1-1 saying the home at 816 East Fountain Road was on fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

It took firefighters from Webb City, Duenweg, and Joplin about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say the house suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

No one was injured, and there is no word on what caused the fire.