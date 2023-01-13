WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City leaders are hitting a big milestone in their efforts to honor the past.

The “Missouri Historic Preservation Committee” is recognizing the ten-year mark for the Webb City Historic District.

That primarily covers the downtown area along Main Street, as well as some neighboring blocks.

City workers point out the district has helped to shape redevelopment efforts for many projects during that decade, stimulating new economic growth.

“The ordinance was passed to join the historic preservation effort. And then after that we’ve — we’ve always had a historic committee which has been instrumental in working with our community development to make sure the guidelines are met,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Several sites within the historic district are also recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.