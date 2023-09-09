WEBB CITY, Mo. — One local veteran is one step closer to getting his very own service dog.

The “Webb City Elks Lodge Post 861” – presented a check for nineteen thousand dollars to “Heartland Canines,” this afternoon (Saturday).

Those funds then cover all the expenses for an area veteran to receive a service dog – like food and equipment the veteran will need for a whole year.

From there – “Heartland Canines” selects a veteran and then starts training the service dog to accommodate the veteran’s needs.

“I can’t even describe how it makes me feel to be able to give back and give somebody that opportunity,” said Cheri Badgley, Elk Lodge Post 861 Exalted Ruler.

“Watching that dynamic between the veteran and the service dog is rewarding in itself. To me, when the family members come up and they’re like thank you for giving me my husband back or thank you for giving me my wife back or my son or daughter whatever the case may be, seeing that change is irreplaceable,” said Jimmy Burgess, Heartland Canines Executive Director.

Heartland Canines says they currently have four service animals in training.