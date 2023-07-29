WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri organization spends a Saturday morning helping kids in need get a head start on the school year.

Members of the “Webb City Elks Lodge” helped 75 local students in need get some back-to-school shopping done this morning (Saturday) at the Webb City Walmart.

Each kiddo was given $100 to spend on items like clothes and personal hygiene items.

About 75 children went shopping with an Elk today, and the Elks say seeing the kids’ smiles made all of the hard work putting the program together worth it.

“We do this to ensure that as many kids as possible feel confident when they go back to school. Every kid loves to have new clothes, you know, a new haircut, to give them the best opportunity to have a good start to the school year,” said Cheri Badgley, Webb City Elks Lodge.

This is the first year the “Webb City Elks” have done a back-to-school project for kids in need.

They say they’re already making plans for next year.