WEBB CITY, Mo. — An area elementary school has been singled out for its academic achievement – again.

For a second straight year, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESI, has recognized Harry S Truman Elementary in Oronogo as a “Missouri Gold Star School.” Only 7 other schools in the Show-Me State received that designation.

The program recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement with a significant proportion of disadvantaged kids. Faculty members say the honor would not be possible without the hard work of students and the support of their parents.

“A this is an extremely exciting time for our staff, it just kind of helps um put together the hard work that they’ve had and our students hard work and anytime there’s recognition that we don’t go out and seek, that comes and finds us is really exciting,” said Principal Jodi Bennett.

“We have several things that take place throughout the year that brings families into our school building and just last Friday night we had fireworks night is something that we do every year and we have many families to come in and celebrate with us just as and end of the year celebration,” said Teresa Johnson, School Counselor.

“And then what the state will look at is that they will look at the State Assessments that our students just finished and depending upon how they score, that will depend upon if we become a Blue Ribbon School next year,” said Bennett.

The school last received “Blue Ribbon” status in 2016.