WEBB CITY, Mo. — There’s another area bridge naming project in the works, this one in Webb City.

“In the line of duty, people like that help transform what was the Wild West into what we enjoy today as Webb City,” said Lynn Ragsdale, Mayor of Webb City.

Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale is talking about Marshall Leonard Rich – who was killed in a shoot-out in 1902.

“When something happens to one of our peace officers, it doesn’t matter when it happened, and in the course of history, this particular officer got lost, family got lost and the history itself got lost,” said Ragsdale.

Mayor Ragsdale says – there’s not a photo of Rich – but genealogy groups are working to recover what was lost – and hopefully find his ancestors.

“It’s a special calling to be in law enforcement. Not only back in the early 1900s when the Wild West was the Wild West, but even today, and it was a different era and it takes a special person to be a police officer,” said Chief Don Melton, Webb City Police Department.

And thanks to the efforts of Missouri State Representative Anne Kelly – federally funded bridges or roadways in the county could be dedicated to local fallen officers.

At Monday night’s Webb City Council meeting – members voted to dedicate the bridge on Business Loop 49 – over the railroad tracks.

Or, 171 from the east city limits to the west city limits.

“It’s got to be a federally funded roadway, but we understand that where it occurred at, is part of Route 66. So, maybe, somehow, we could get that section of where it actually occurred to be recognized instead of the other two, but I mean, we’ll take what we can get,” said Melton.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser tells us if the legislation passes, 3 other officers in the county will have their names remembered on a bridge or roadway – no matter how long it’s been since their sacrifices.

Representative Kelly tells us – she’s hopeful to see this legislation pass in the next session.