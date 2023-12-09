WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City church is in the process of getting bigger.

Emmanuel Baptist Church on Pennsylvania Street is in the middle of a million dollar construction project. Ground was broken back in August with the goal of linking two existing structures — the church and the recreation center.

Pastor Kyle Beverlin says it will benefit the youngest members of the ministry the most.

“Part of what we’re doing here is gonna allow us to be able to create a a a much better situation for our children, a safer situation for our children where we can teach them about Jesus, it’s also going to provide some addition Sunday School class space and some additional foyer space,” he said.

Beverlin says the church is aiming for the 7,800 square foot project to be finished by Easter.