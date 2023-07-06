WEBB CITY, Mo. — If you love cars — and helping others — Webb City has the event for you.

Planning is underway for the annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause.” This year, the focus is on hometown heroes and mental health. That includes helping military service members — as well as police, fire, and EMTs. One special project will help homeless veterans.

“”We’ll be packing 100 backpacks for homeless veterans for our area. not just Webb City, but our area – Joplin, Carl Junction, cartage, things like that. we’ve been in touch in touch with our Legion halls and Watered Gardens and places like that because we really want to get those necessary items into those veterans hands,” said Erin Turner, WC Comm. Dev. Director.

The Backpack Project happens next Thursday — with other “Cruisin’ for a Cause” events — like live music and the car show — on Friday and Saturday. It’s all happening at King Jack Park.