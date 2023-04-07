WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City leaders are considering a request to expand the local school resource officer program.

The school district wants to add a third SRO to add more law enforcement attention on campus. Traditionally, the cost of the officers has been split between the city and the school district — leading to the discussion at next week’s city council meeting.

“It would be a continuation of our the current agreement. Right now Webb City School District supports our school resource officers by paying 50 percent of their salary and benefits. And then the council is being asked to support that other 50 percent,” said Carl Francis, WC City Administrator.

The two existing SROs focus their time on the high school and middle school. If approved, a third officer would be based out of the junior high.