WEBB CITY, Mo. — City leaders in Webb City are making a $388,000 investment — with a goal of boosting the local water supply.

We touched on this story a couple of weeks ago. City council members have approved a project to revisit an old well site — in the hopes of restoring service there.

The old well sat near Tracy and Walker streets — but was discontinued when water flow became erratic. Contractors will dig a deeper well, hoping to tap into more regular water flow — giving the city a bigger supply to draw from.

“You know with the growth Webb City has experienced, we’re using a lot of water. 15 years ago, 900,000 gallons a day, 800,000 gallons a day – today we’re pumping close to 2 million gallons a day. So the more wells we have, we can ensure an adequate water supply,” said Carl Francis, WC City Administrator.

Webb City currently has six wells in service around town.